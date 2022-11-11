DUBAI - The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) reiterated on Friday its keenness to support and empower private sector companies in the UAE and help them achieve their Emiratisation goals of 2022 with 50 days to go for the deadline before fines are imposed on non-compliant companies.

Companies with 50 or more employees are targeted to raise their Emiratisation rate by 2% of their overall skilled jobs. Fines for failure to achieve the Emiratisation target will come into force on 1st January, 2023, as an AED72,000 annual contribution will be imposed for every UAE national not appointed.

The Ministry has also called on the companies to utilise the incentives and support packages provided by The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (NAFIS).

“We reaffirm our belief in developing the UAE labour market in partnership with the private sector to help achieve an improved business environment and investment climate that encourages companies, investors, entrepreneurs, and talented people from all over the world to work in the UAE, especially in strategic sectors,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“Adhering to the legislation regulating the labour market is ultimately in the interest of private sector companies and their employees. The Emiratisation support is carried out through two tracks – the first is to expand the base of jobs available to nationals in the private sector, and the second is to build a safety net that supports them in their career path. The Nafis program encourages the UAE nationals to enter the private sector while benefiting from the largest possible level of government empowerment and support,” it added.