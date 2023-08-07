RIYADH — The number of employees who are subject to Social Insurance laws and regulations and work in the construction and building sector has reached about 2.54 million by the end of the Q1 of 2023.



According to Al-Eqtisadiah, the foreign workers, who are subject to Social Insurance laws, have the highest percentage at about 85.5%, and constitute about 2.17 workers.



As for the Saudis in the sector, they constitute 14.5%, with about 368,000 workers.



The number of male workers in sector reached 2.39 million, while the number of female workers reached 154.2 workers. The highest percentage for the females in the sector was for the Saudi women workers.



The Saudi capital Riyadh has come on top with the highest number of workers in the sector by 47.3%, with 1.2 million workers, followed by Al-Sharqiyah region with 673.2 thousand workers, then Makkah region with 447.3 thousand workers by the end of Q2 of 2023.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).