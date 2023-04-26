RIYADH — The total number of judgments issued by courts and labor departments in Saudi Arabia reached to about 24,002, within 9 months since the beginning of 1444 AH.



The topics of the issued judgments varied between several matters, such as the demanding wages, requesting for allowances, compensation and rewards, as well as disputes related to the employer imposing disciplinary penalties on the worker or related to the request for exemption from the penalties.



According to Al-Eqtisadiah, the courts and labor departments in Riyadh regions have the largest percent of labor judgments by 34.9%, issuing about 8,362 judgments, followed by the Makkah region, which issued 6,490 judgments.



While 4,425 judgments were issued in Al-Sharqiyah, then came Madinah with 1,505 judgments, Asir region with 1,012 judgments, Al-Qassim region with 617 judgments and Jazan with 458 judgments.



The number of judgments that were issued in the labor departments in Tabuk region reached 295 judgments, while in Al-Baha 215 judgments were issued, then Hail with 186 judgments, Al-Jouf with 178 judgments, Najran with 132 judgments.



As for the Northern Borders, its labor departments recorded the lowest number of judgments issued, as it has issued 127 judgments during the past 9 months.



The laws of the labor courts have determined a specified period to accept the claims for rights, some related with the cases of labor law, or domestic workers who are subject to specific periods for amicable settlement before judicial consideration.



The courts also determined specified period for the complaints against the General Organization for Social Insurance, regarding subscription, registration and compensation.



It is worth mentioning that the that labor cases undergo amicable settlement procedures for 21 days.



If the amicable settlement does not end during that period, the dispute will be submitted to the labor courts electronically through the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.



The judges assigned to the labor judiciary are selected by the Supreme Judicial Council, as they have chosen them in accordance with precise standards focused on the necessary judicial and scientific competence, while taking into account judicial experience.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).