MANAMA - Bahrainis will be granted expedited clearance upon arriving in the US with the launch of the Global Entry Programme that cuts back waiting time and document processing at American airports.

The programme was launched at a ceremony held at the Customs and Border Protection headquarters in Washington, DC, and was attended by Bahrain’s Ambassador to the US Shaikh Abdulla bin Rashid Al Khalifa.

The programme was agreed upon during the official visit of Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa to the US last month.

It facilitates the entry of Bahrainis to the US through the Global Entry kiosks strategically placed in numerous US airports and at pre-clearance facilities worldwide.

“Joining the programme is an international achievement for Bahrain, and will further facilitate travel for Bahrainis to the US,” said Shaikh Abdulla.

“The programme allows expedited clearance for pre-approved individuals upon arrival in the US.

“Moreover, the programme is evidence of the ongoing and long-term co-operation between the two friendly countries in security and economic affairs.”

© Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).