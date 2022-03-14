RIYADH — The unvaccinated people who have critical cases are allowed to enter health facilities, the Ministry of Health announced.



The clarification of the Ministry of Health on the exceptional cases came after it confirmed that the “immune” status in the Tawakkalna application is a condition for people to enter health facilities.



The Ministry confirmed that health facilities would look into the patient's case if there is an urgent case or if he has pre-scheduled medical procedures.

