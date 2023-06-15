RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) announced on Wednesday that it has suspended disbursement of the unemployment insurance benefits to more than 7300 beneficiaries. They were denied disbursement of social insurance pension for the installment of last month after it was proven that they were not serious about seeking jobs and refused the job opportunities offered to them by the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF).



The ministry stated that those whose pension payments have been suspended range from 18 to 40 years of age. It noted that the fifth paragraph of Article 17 of the Social Insurance Law stipulates that the pension shall be discontinued if it is proven to the ministry that the beneficiary who is able to work is not looking for work, or did not apply to the employment platforms approved by the ministry, and the like, or failed to accept suitable job and training offers.



The ministry urged all beneficiaries who are able to work to respond to the training, qualification and employment opportunities provided to them by the relevant authorities and to apply for available job opportunities through approved employment platforms so as to avoid stopping the disbursement of the social insurance pension.



The ministry seeks, through the updated Social Insurance Law, to enable beneficiaries to achieve financial independence and transform into productive people through rehabilitation, training and accepting various paths for getting jobs.

