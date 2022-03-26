ABU DHABI - The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), in coordination with its strategic partners in the health sector, has announced an update of the procedures required to be followed by the persons in direct physical contact with Covid-19 positive cases.

The update, which goes into effect from today, Friday, March 25, 2022, requires conducting PCR test on the first and seventh days, or when the contact starts showing symptoms of the virus.

The update comes in line with the UAE's strategy to protect public health and safety and ensure returning to normalcy.