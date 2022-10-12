UMM AL QAIWAIN - H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has issued Resolution No.5 for 2022 to support businesses and individuals in the emirate.

The resolution stipulates the cancellation of fines imposed on economic establishments in the emirate registered at the Department of Economic Development for delayed or terminated licences.

The resolution also stipulates that the Department of Economic Development will provide appropriate support according to relevant competencies.

The resolution will be enforced on its date of issuance, valid until 31st December, and published in the Official Gazette.