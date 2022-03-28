ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 540 prisoners serving various sentences in the UAE, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The move comes as part of President Khalifa’s humanitarian initiatives and reflective of the values of forgiveness and tolerance to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life and ease the suffering of their families.

Sheikh Khalifa's annual pardon ahead of the month of Ramadan aims to enhance family cohesion, brings about happiness to mothers and children and provides released prisoners with an opportunity to re-think about their future and return to the righteous path that allows them to lead a successful social and professional life.



