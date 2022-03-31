DUBAI- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Merav Michaeli, Minister of Transport and Road Safety of Israel, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the mutual recognition and replacement of driving licenses issued by the UAE and Israel.

The MoU, signed at Expo 2020 Dubai, aims to enable the use of driving licences issued by relevant official authorities in the two countries during the visits and residence of their citizens.

The MoU stipulates the mutual recognition of driving licences and replacement licences issued by the UAE and Israel without requiring holders to take theory and practical tests.

The signing was attended by Brigadier Mohammed Hamid Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Office of H.H. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, as well as members of a delegation from the Israeli Ministry of Transport and Road Safety.