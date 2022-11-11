Companies in the UAE's private sector now have only 50 days left to meet the latest Emiratisation target before fines are imposed, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) reiterated in an advisory on Friday.

Firms with 50 or more employees are mandated to raise their Emiratisation rate by 2 per cent of overall skilled jobs. Starting January 1, 2023, those who fail to comply will have to pay Dh72,000 for each Emirati who is not employed.

The ministry on Friday stressed that they are ready to help companies achieve the target. Incentives and support packages are being provided under the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), it added.

“We reaffirm our belief in developing the UAE labour market in partnership with the private sector to help achieve an improved business environment and investment climate that encourages companies, investors, entrepreneurs, and talented people from all over the world to work in the UAE, especially in strategic sectors,” Mohre said in a statement.

“Adhering to the legislation regulating the labour market is ultimately in the interest of private sector companies and their employees," it added.

The Emiratisation support is carried out through two tracks: The first is to expand the base of jobs available to nationals in the private sector, and the second is to build a safety net that supports them in their career path.

"The Nafis programme encourages UAE nationals to enter the private sector while benefiting from the largest possible level of government empowerment and support,” the ministry said.

