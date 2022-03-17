ABU DHABI- The UAE and Denmark signed two agreements in extradition and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

The two agreements were signed by Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and Nick Hækkerup, Danish Minister of Justice.

During the signing, Al Nuaimi lauded the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and highlighted their mutual keenness to strengthen their legal and judicial cooperation, including in the areas of extradition and legal assistance on criminal matters.

He also affirmed the UAE’s keenness to boost its legal and judicial cooperation with Denmark, by adopting the best-applied practices and advancing their bilateral ties, to counter money-laundering, terrorism financing, human trafficking, narcotics smuggling and organised crime.

The signing event was attended by Judge Abdul Rahman Murad Al Balushi, Director of the International Cooperation Department; Abdullah Hassan Al Marzouqi, Head of the International Agreements Department; Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin, Ambassador of Denmark to the UAE, and other officials from both sides.

The two agreements cover a variety of areas, including the extradition of criminals and extraditable crimes, as well as the refusal of extradition requests and related provisions, enforcement dates, amendments, terminations and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.