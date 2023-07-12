Muscat: The joint committee of the State Council and the Shura Council today held a meeting to discuss items of dispute between the two councils about the two draft bills of a Tourism Law and a Public Debt Law. The draft laws were referred to the two councils by the Council of Ministers.

The joint committee decided to submit its report to a joint session scheduled to be convened by the two councils on Monday, 17 July 2023, after reaching consensus on the articles of dispute.

