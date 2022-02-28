Dr Mahad bin Said Ba'owain, Minister of Labour, on Sunday issued a ministerial decision No 97/2022 on recruiting Omanis in permanent jobs in the state administrative apparatus on contract basis.

As per Article 1, the decision is based on the Royal Decree No 89/2020 establishing the Ministry of Labour, defines its functions, and adopting its organisational structure. The contract must include details prescribed by the ministry.

Article 2 states that the decision shall be published in the official gazette and shall take effect from the day following the date of its publication.

The contract must contain details about the duration of the contract, salary (including allowances for housing, electricity, relocation, phone, specialised work if any), and for the high cost of living.

The contract will be renewed automatically if neither party fails to inform two months in advance about the unwillingness to continue.

Each of the parties may terminate the contract before the end of the contractual year without giving any reason provided that the other party is notified of termination by a period of no less three than months during which the second party remains in the service.

The first party may waive the right of the second party to continue working after the notification or until the end of the entire period if necessary.

The second party shall be entitled for a periodic increment on the January 1 of each year (as per the grade or the degree equivalent to his financial allocations, provided that six months have passed from the date of signing the contract).

The second party shall be entitled to a regular leave with the salary specified in accordance with Clause (1) of the contract, and for the periods specified in the job profile.

The second party shall be entitled to a travel allowance for an official mission inside or outside the Sultanate of Oman. The second party shall, upon the end of his service, be entitled to a grant for the period of his contract calculated according to the job profile.

The second party is entitled to provisions of the law on post-service pensions and benefits for employees.

The decision also specifies the financial rights of the second party if the contract is terminated by either of the parties and the circumstances do not require the second party (the employee) to work for the rest of the period stipulated in the country, provided the first party (the employer) has waived adherence to the continuation of the second party’s work.

