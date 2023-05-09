SHARJAH – The Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah discussed with the Municipality of Sharjah, in a meeting held at the Authority's offices recently, means to develop the labour accommodation standards in the emirate, as part of its new projects after the issuance of the law reorganising its objectives and specialisations.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Labour Standards Development Authority, said, "As part of a series of projects, the LSDA is seeking to achieve the goals and specialisations entrusted to it to enhance the position of the Emirate of Sharjah as an attractive environment for work and workers."

He added, "H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Law No. 1 of 2022, reorganising the objectives and specialisations of the Labour Standards Development Authority. The law entrusted the LSDA with ensuring the availability of the necessary standards and requirements in labour accommodation in accordance with best practices and proposing legislation regulating the labour accommodations standards and the supervision, control, and inspection of the accommodations to ensure compliance with labour housing standards in coordination with LSDA partners. The Authority took the initiative to work with its partners to find out the current status of labour accommodations and the challenges and opportunities for improvement of the labour accommodations according to best practices.

The meeting, comprising relevant officials of the LSDA and the municipality, reviewed the goals and outputs that the LSDA aspires to achieve through its strategic directions in managing the labour accommodations file, including boosting the standards of labour accommodations. The directions are based on identifying and analysing the current situation of labour accommodations in terms of organisational and operational aspects, developing the standards of labour accommodations, and the role of the government partners in this regard.