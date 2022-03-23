Riyadh -- The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) would like to announce that it based on the views and responses that have been received from all types of stakeholders, including individuals, public and private entities, that participated in the public consultation on the draft of the Implementing Regulation of the Saudi Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL), and in order to achieve the ultimate goal of such a law, and based on SDAIA’s recommendations, the competent authorities have decided to postpone the full enforcement of the PDPL until 17/3/2023 to take the necessary measures in light of these recommendations.



The SDAIA encourages all relevant stakeholders to participate in SDAIA’s cooperative initiatives to enhance such a law through participation in future consultations.