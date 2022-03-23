RIYADH — The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) announced on Tuesday that it has postponed implementing the Personal Data Protection Law for one-year period. According to the new decision, the law will come into force on March 17, 2023 (Shaban 25, 1444).



The decision was taken to facilitate taking the necessary measures regarding the recommendations that had been made by SDAIA with regard to the proposed changes in the draft executive regulations of the law. The recommendations are based on the observations and viewpoints expressed by individuals as well as local and international public and private entities while taking part in a public opinion poll.



The authority has emphasized that the decision to postpone the execution of the law is intended to achieve the goals for which the law was enacted.



SDAIA welcomed all partners and specialists to participate in the second round of the poll with more concrete proposals and suggestions to the executive regulations so as to improve and maximize the efficiency of the law.



It is noteworthy that the Council of Ministers approved the law, which protects personal data from unconsented collection and processing, in September 2021. The law, which is supposed to be implemented within six months after the Cabinet approval, is aimed to ensure the privacy of personal data, regulate the sharing of personal data and prevent the abuse of personal data. It is designated to protect any personal data that might lead to identifying directly or indirectly the user from unconsented collection and processing. The data include, name, identification number, address, phone number, personal records, financial records and Images, videos or any other identifying data.

