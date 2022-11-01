RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) will update travel procedures for those wishing to travel to Qatar from Nov.1 as they must obtain a Hayya card to enter the gulf country hosting the World Cup for the first time.



The Directorate has confirmed its readiness to serve travelers wishing to attend the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar in November.



The directorate has mobilized international air and land ports with qualified human cadres and modern technical devices, in order to serve travelers from the time of their arrival until their departure, as well as to finish their procedures with ease and comfort.



The directorate stated that the procedures announced by the competent Qatari authorities will be implemented, effective from Nov.1 until Dec.23, 2022, through the land and air ports leading to Qatar for those wishing to attend the World Cup matches and the related events. The new procedures are limited to allowing entry to Qatar to Hayya cardholders for travelers using the passport registered on the Hayya platform, with the exception of Qatari citizens and residents who hold a Qatari ID card.



The directorate noted that citizens, residents, and tourists who have a Hayya card and wish to travel to Qatar to attend the World Cup can contact the Unified Security Operations Center (911) to ask for any relevant instructions. All beneficiaries can visit the website of the unified platform HereForYou.sa, which aims to provide the necessary information to ensure a smooth journey for those wishing to attend the World Cup matches from within the Kingdom, in addition to visitors coming to the Kingdom.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).