RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice announced Wednesday that the number of clients who used the conciliation platform (Taradhi) exceeded 90K in one month.



“The platform enables users to resolve disputes and reach settlements amicably without going to courts,” the ministry said.



“The conciliation platform Taradhi helps case parties meet remotely and reach a settlement which then gets verified and logged in the system.”



The ministry also said that conciliation documents are considered as enforcement instruments.



The service saved time and effort for many users and helped them follow the process, which can be viewed on the platform.

