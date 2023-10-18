RIYADH — The Justice Ministry (MoJ) announced that more than 500,000 judicial sessions were translated remotely through the Unified Translating Center since its launch.



The Ministry indicated that the center is distinguished by the presence of 64 translators for 47 foreign languages, as it enables non-Arabic speakers to be able to plead and speak, regardless of their language during the judicial session.



The center also features several aspects for training translators, not only linguistically, but also regard to judicial matters, in order to provide the best services to beneficiaries.



Among the training services for translators are preparing translators according to the type of lawsuit filed, training them to provide accurate translation, as well as training them to understand common judicial terminology used in Saudi courts.



The Ministry also indicated that the center is equipped with advanced technologies, as the translation is carried out remotely in audio and video and in complete confidentiality through the e-litigation system by linking the center, the court and the prisons.



When the ruling is announced by the judge, non-Arabic speaking parties will be able to know the ruling immediately through the translator, the Ministry said.



The Ministry said that once the ruling is announced, non-Arabic speakers will be aware of the steps they need to take.



Those wishing to obtain the service can request it in an easy and direct way, through the claim statement via the Najiz platform on the following link: najiz.sa.

