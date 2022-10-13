RIYADH — The Justice Minister Waleed Al Samaani announced Wednesday that the Supreme Court has completed the digitization project which will help boost the court efficiency and save time and effort for the court clients.



The digital transformation project covered mainly the law of cassation like filing an objection, building an objection application, transfer of application, preparing the applications, electronic deliberation, deed issuance, queries, following the process of an objection application, work assignments and preparations.



The head of Supreme Court Khalid Al Luhaidan is looking to speed up procedures and build institutional framework through these digital services and increase the efficiency of judicial work.



According to the ministry, the digital development in the Supreme Court will support and boost the quality of judicial outputs and will help unify procedures.

