MAKKAH — It’s mandatory for domestic pilgrims to carry their digital card on their smart phones and show them to the security authorities while entering Makkah and moving within the holy sites. This was announced by the Coordination Council for Companies and Establishments for Domestic Pilgrims.



The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued an urgent directive in this regard to all Hajj service providing companies and establishments for domestic pilgrims, the council said while urging all establishments to instruct the pilgrims to download the Nusuk application and activate the digital card through it.



The council stressed the need for all domestic pilgrims to use the digital card by uploading it on their mobile phones. The ministry directed that all the domestic pilgrims must comply with the directive to obtain a smart card, as it is one of the prerequisites for the movement within the holy sites and getting access to the Grand Mosque in Makkah.



The council emphasized that showing the card upon request is an important requirement for the domestic pilgrims.

