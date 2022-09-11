RIYADH — The period taken to complete issuing a commercial register for individual institutions reaches 180 seconds from the start of the application until it is issued, the Ministry of Commerce said.



The ministry made these remarks while speaking to Al-Eqtisadiya newspaper, where it noted that when applying to issue a commercial register, the service would provide the applicant a number to follow up the request through the easiest and fastest means such as phone.



The total commercial registers of the wholesale activity of food and beverage amounted to 14,842 registers.



The ministry noted that it has worked to facilitate the issuance of the registers without the need to go to the ministry' headquarters, as it made it possible to immediately issue the electronic commercial register, and to be approved by the competent employee.



It has also called on all the private sector establishments to benefit from the process of providing the details of commercial registers data for companies and institutions for free through the “Wathiq” portal, which comes as a supportive initiative from the ministry to the business sector to benefit from the data electronically within its smart apps.



The ministry's supportive initiative also comes in order to activate and stimulate the e-commerce and digital transformation in Saudi Arabia.



Additionally, to empower the private sector and raise the reliability of the e-transactions between the establishments, and to contribute in growing the businesses and offering new opportunities for establishments in different sectors.

