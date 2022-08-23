RIYADH — The Taradhi conciliation e-platform has held over 600,000 remote sessions, issued 120,000 conciliation certificates, and served over 1.9 million clients since the launch of the service, according to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).



The platform aims to settle disputes remotely in an easy and efficient manner.



“The conciliation certificates issued by the platform are recognized as enforcement instruments that can be directly enforced through the enforcement judiciary if the conciliation agreement is violated,” the MoJ said.



“The ministry has worked on enhancing client experience by streamlining procedures, implementing electronic integration, and improving the infrastructure.”



To use the conciliation service through the platform, the client visits the homepage at taradhi.moj.gov.sa, selects the type of conciliation application, and fills in a form to receive a confirmation message.



This is followed by another message setting the date for the session. After the parties meet and agree on various issues, the agreement is referred to the Conciliation Center for verification and certification upon the parties’ final approval through National Single Sign-On.

