RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) announced the lifting of the suspension of the use of the national identity card as the valid document for the travel to and from Saudi Arabia for the Saudi citizens as well as for the citizens of other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States.



The Jawazat said that Saudi citizens can travel to the GCC countries using the national identity card. It urged them to ensure the requirements for the entry to the GCC country to where they want to travel.

The Jawazat emphasized that the family registry card is not a valid document for travel to and from the GCC states.



It is noteworthy that the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided to suspend GCC citizens’ use of national ID cards for travel to and from the Kingdom following the outbreak of coronavirus in February 2020. The same condition has also been applicable to the Saudi citizens traveling to and from the GCC states.

During the coronavirus pandemic period, passport was considered as the valid travel document for the travel of Gulf citizens within the GCC states.



