RIYADH — The Najiz portal under the Ministry of Justice has been instrumental in accelerating the online judicial services, including the process of transfer of ownership and disposal of properties, encompassing all aspects of real estate transactions. It is a matter of a few minutes to complete all the process of buying and selling of real estate through the online service.



The Najiz portal provides more than 140 judicial e-services, covering courts, legal enforcement and notarization. The property transaction service can be completed within five minutes and this could be one of the fastest online services in the world.



The steps for the disposal of properties via online are the following:



1. Log into the Najiz portal through the Nafath App that allows unified central access to all service providers by verifying the user’s identity.



2. Choose ‘all electronic services’



3. Choose the ‘Mortgages and Real Estate’ package



4. Log in to the ‘electronic real estate disposal’ service.



5. Click on the ‘Submit a new application’ icon.



6. The seller (owner) access into the real estate ownership transfer service



7. Select the desired property from the list



8. Add the seller’s bank account



9. The application can be followed up through the real estate list, using the reference number of the application



10. The existing property transfer request is approved by the buyer through entering the real estate, and after 24 hours the money shall be transferred to the seller



11. The amount will be sent to the seller and the new real estate deed will be issued to the buyer.

