RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice said Sunday that more than 19K beneficences holding a valid “visitor” IDs in the Kingdom used the digital judicial services since the enablement of the services one year ago.



The Justice Minister Waleed Al Samaani announced one year ago the availability of selected digital services for those holding valid “visitor” IDs in the Kingdom, enabling them to perform certain essential judicial services through Najiz platform.



This initiative is part of the ministry’s ongoing plans to create more ease and efficiency for users and allow accessibility without having to visit courts or judicial departments.



Some of the available services to visitors are file a case, attend remote hearing sessions related to their cases and perform number of procedures and applications through the platform.

