RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice has announced that the first International Conference on Justice will be held in Riyadh between March 5-6 this year. The conference will bring together more than 4,000 experts, jurists and key decision makers from the legal sectors of over 30 countries to discuss the potential of technology to streamline legal processes and enhance global access to justice.



The conference will feature more than 50 international speakers and experts to discuss the theme ‘Facilitating Access to Justice Through Digital Innovation’. Over the course of the conference’s 15 sessions, attendees will be invited to engage with how technological advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analysis are transforming the judicial landscape and opening up more accessible pathways to justice.



By bringing together thought leaders in the judicial field, the Kingdom is looking to deepen collaborations and knowledge exchange between global stakeholders in the sphere of justice, fostering international cooperation as a driving force behind the future development of global legal systems.



“Over the past few years, we have made significant advances through the digital transformation of our legal processes,” said Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani. “In hosting this conference, we hope to provide legal stakeholders from around the world with a platform to exchange knowledge with one another and discuss how digitally-enabled judiciaries will make justice more accessible to all.”



Saudi Arabia was ranked first in the region and third globally by the World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index for its digital government transformation. In 2022, the Kingdom’s courts held a record 2.37 million online hearings and rendered over 1.1 million online judgments, making Saudi Arabia an emerging global leader in digital justice. The Kingdom’s rapid digitalization over recent years forms part of its strategic goals for Vision 2030, a policy framework which is transforming the Kingdom’s economy and repositioning Saudi Arabia as a model of modern and efficient governance.

