RIYADH — Restaurants and cafés are required to make clear and transparent their policy on order delivery to customers, Ministry of Commerce spokesman Abdulrahman Al-Hussein has said.



The spokesman stated that any eatery that has a minimum cap on delivery orders must explain it beforehand. Eateries must adhere to four criteria: the minimum order policy must be clearly displayed; it must be included on the menu; it must be visible when food is ordered electronically or over the phone, and the order cancellation policy must also be clear.



Al-Hussein pointed out that no fees must be imposed on services related to customers’ delivery orders.

