MAKKAH — The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has enabled the issuance and renewal of the iftar sofras permits inside the Grand Mosque for the year 1443 AH.



The Presidency clarified the steps for issuing a permit for iftar sofras in the Grand Mosque, and it invited those wishing to obtain the permit to visit their website.



After entering the link, people must create a new username, then fill in all the required data, then click on iftar sofras for fasting person's affairs, then log on to the iftar services "Request for a new sofra permit".



While the Presidency clarified the method of the steps to renew a previous permit, which is by entering the link, then logging in by entering the username and password, then clicking on the fasting person’s sofras affairs and then pressing on the fasting person’s iftar “permit renewal” services.

