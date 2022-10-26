RIYADH — There is no legislation or system stipulating the granting of free tickets to babies who are born on flights, the spokesman for the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Ibrahim Bin Abdullah Al-Rusaa confirmed to Okaz/Saudi Gazette.



Al-Rusaa’s confirmation came during his denial of what has been circulated for a long time, as allegations emerged saying that airlines companies give children born on flights and their mothers free flights.



The airlines’ handling of childbirth cases varies from one company to another, Al-Rusaa indicated, noting that some companies do not give any advantages, while others may give free tickets for one or more times.



"Whether or not these advantages are granted, is up to the companies' policy,” Al-Rusaa said.



Replying to a question whether it is safe for pregnant women to travel on planes and how dangerous it is to their health, Al-Rusaa said that the pregnant woman should consult specialists about her pregnancy before flying, and it is also necessary for her to see all health instructions for travel for pregnant women.



He also added that the importance of consulting a specialist is considered as a necessary matter in order to monitor the pregnant woman's health condition days before the trip, and it is also important to inform the doctor in case of any complications.



It is important to communicate with the airline before booking, and inform them that about the woman’s pregnancy, Al-Rusaa said, adding that it is also a must to ask them about the possibility of canceling the ticket if there are any complications.



He advised pregnant women to make sure to determine the appropriate travel time for their pregnancy, as he said that the week between 14-28, is the most appropriate time because this period is the safest in pregnancy.



He stated they must travel before the 36th week, in order to ensure that there is no discomfort, as during this period it may be difficult for the pregnant woman to move due to heavy weight during pregnancy or because of the increased complications during the last weeks of pregnancy.



Pregnant women must, at the time of the trip, make sure to provide a medical report regarding her condition and her pregnancy, in addition to the necessity of having an accompanying person to support her, he stressed.

