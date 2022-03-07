RIYADH — Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Dr. Abdullatif Al-Sheikh issued an order to stop holding Friday prayers in those mosques where Friday prayers were allowed temporarily during the coronavirus pandemic period.



These mosques are in the neighborhood of mosques that enjoy permanent permission to hold Friday prayers.



Earlier, the minister allowed these mosques to hold Friday prayers on temporary basis as part of precautionary measures to reduce congestion and overcrowding as well as to maintain social distancing in mosques where Friday prayers were being offered before the outbreak of the pandemic.



According to the circular, issued by the ministry, the directive for the suspension of Friday prayers in these mosques would come into effect from Sunday. The minister directed the imams of these mosques to inform worshipers about the directive.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).