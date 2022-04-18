DUBAI: H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, has launched a special inheritance court within Dubai Courts dedicated to handling inheritance cases.

The new court will enable cases and requests related to inheritance to be handled by a single judicial body within a specific time frame.

The establishment of the specialised inheritance court is aligned with Dubai’s constant efforts to enhance the judicial system in Dubai Courts and streamline the litigation process.

The move is also part of implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to create a world-class judicial system that contributes to further strengthening social and economic wellbeing in the emirate.

The inheritance court will be chaired by a Court of Cassation judge and its members will include a Court of Appeals judge and a Court of First Instance judge. Depending on the nature of a case, the special inheritance court will bring together judges with diverse specialisations. The preparation time for cases heard by the court should not exceed 30 days from the date of registration. The litigation process should not exceed 12 months, unless the judge chairing the court deems otherwise.

The new court is tasked with the settlement of inheritance lawsuits, which include inventory listing disputes, liquidation or division of inheritance among heirs, and civil, real estate, commercial and other lawsuits arising from inheritance disputes.

The decisions of the court are final and not subject to appeal by ordinary means.

The new court, which serves as a single authority to settle inheritance lawsuits spanning civil, real estate and commercial disputes, aims to eliminate procedural hurdles and delays and expedite litigation processes. The court also seeks to preserve social and family bonds by ensuring speedy settlement of inheritance lawsuits.