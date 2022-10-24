RIYADH — The General Authority of Transportation (GTA) has obliged the companies carrying passengers through land ports to add the data of passengers, who are traveling inside or outside Saudi Arabia, on their luggage.



GTA’s obligation came in accordance with the circular of the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce (FSCC), regarding what the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) is doing to review the procedures related to its competence and develop them at land customs ports.



Through this review it aims to facilitate and improve the movement of travelers in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, in addition to its security strategy.



The FSCC's circular stated that the competent authorities in ZATCA had worked in coordination with the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) to establish a hall to receive the passengers arriving by buses.



The passport and inspection procedures will be completed in the reception halls, GTA said, stressing that this requires informing the carriers of the obligation to add the passengers data on their luggage, in addition to closing any security gaps that can be exploited for smuggling.



It is noteworthy that GTA has confirmed that a fine for violating customs procedures will be imposed on non-compliant land carriers.



The fine will be imposed in accordance with the text of paragraph 6 of Article 31 of the executive regulations of GCC countries' customs system, as well as its explanatory note approved by Royal Decree No. ( 41/AD) and dated (3/11/1423 AH).

