KUWAIT - Kuwait's Cabinet on Monday agreed to pass a draft law over the formation of a national electoral commission to parliament, pending its approval by lawmakers.

The draft law, scheduled to be discussed during the forthcoming session of parliament, will be in addition to other matters due to be addressed when Kuwaiti lawmakers convene for a parliament session on Tuesday.

In the backdrop of a recent summit between Gulf Arab states and Central Asian countries held in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea city of Jeddah, the Cabinet praised the outcome of the talks as instrumental in boosting bilateral relations, hailing the gathering as a step towards bringing common aspirations to fruition.

The Cabinet also gave the thumbs up to suggestions pitched by a ministerial committee tasked with handling economic affairs over the final accounts and budgets for independent state bodies for the fiscal year 2022/2023, referring the matter to His Highness the Crown Prince, for approval.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).