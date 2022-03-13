The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has revealed the requirements of the residents' temporary trips outside Saudi Arabia.



The Jawazat said that the resident can travel outside the Kingdom with the necessity of having a valid visa, in addition to having a valid travel document, as well as the importance of adhering to the entry conditions required by the country to which he will travel to.



Additionally, the Jawazat called earlier on citizens and residents to be sure to update their postal data registered in the "Absher" system and the "Muqeem" portal to facilitate the delivery of documents and notifications of the person and his dependents issued by the Directorate via the Saudi Post, "SPL".



It is noteworthy that the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued earlier a circular to all airlines operating in the airports of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including private aviation, in regard to updating travel procedures to and from the Kingdom.



The circular stipulates that it must be ensured that citizens departing the Kingdom have received the (third) booster dose of the (COVID-19) vaccine for those who have spent (three) months from the time of receiving the second dose.

