DUBAI- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (31) of 2020 appointing Rashid Ali bin Obood Al Falasi as CEO of Public Debt Management in Dubai Government’s Department of Finance.

The Resolution is effective from its date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (31) of 2020 appointing Rashid Ali bin Obood Al Falasi as CEO of Public Debt Management in Dubai Government’s Department of Finance.

The Resolution is effective from its date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.