Dubai Holding will use strategies such as blind recruitment and enhanced maternity leave as part of its new Groupwide Gender Equity Strategy and Framework.

The firm has also pledged to use non-discriminative promotions policies and has established a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council to oversee the strategy’s implementation.

“Dubai Holding will adopt a gender-lens approach through inclusive strategies and policies that support a gender-balanced workplace and community,” the company said, saying it had established a 15-member Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council that will oversee the new strategy’s implementation, measurement and reporting progress within the business.

Amit Kaushal, Group CEO, said: “Through our Gender Equity and Inclusion Framework, I am confident that we will be empowering women to realise their full potential, in turn contributing to the UAE’s gender balance agenda and becoming a leading example for how organisations can be agents of change to support gender equality in the UAE and beyond.”

The company’s new maternity leave policy states that upon the completion of the 90 calendar days of maternity leave, mothers returning to work having given birth will have the option to work 100 percent remotely for one month.

Employees on maternity leave will also have access to additional training and development opportunities to facilitate their return to work.

Dubai Holding’s new maternity leave announcement is more generous than the UAE legally required minimum, which is 45 days maternity leave on full pay, with 15 days on half pay.

