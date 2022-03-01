Dubai Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with Clyde & Co, recently organised a workshop at the Chamber’s headquarters discussing the new UAE Labour Law.

The workshop was attended by 310 participants, including Dubai Chamber of Commerce members, business owners, general managers, lawyers, legal professionals, corporate counsel, human resources professionals and contract administrators representing a wide range of economic sectors.

During the workshop, participants were familiarised with the new UAE Labour Law that has been recently announced and came into force on February 2, 2022, as well as highlighted key features of the new law and its changes, and the best practices when dealing with employee issues and managing new requirements in light of the recent developments.

The session was moderated by Rebecca Ford, Partner, Clyde & Co and Samantha Ellaby, Legal Director, Clyde & Co.; who spoke about key features of the new law; preparation and implementation of the new law; employment contracts types; the UAE Unified Public and Private Sectors’ work system; as well as highlighted the recent developments and practices, including the enforcement of post termination restrictions and non-competition clauses; workplace internal policies such as whistleblowing, discrimination, usage of social media and termination of employment.

Jehad Kazim, Vice-President - Legal Services at Dubai Chamber of Commerce, said that the recent announcement of a new Labour Law in the UAE regulating labour relations enhances economic competitiveness, and noted that companies should stay informed on regulatory changes impacting the business community.

The recent workshop provided an opportunity for companies to learn about the key features and changes under the new law, Kazim explained, adding that the Chamber closely monitors the evolving regulatory landscape in Dubai and advises its members on important legal matters.

“Clyde & Co LLP is delighted to once again partner with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in its employment-focused workshop, this time looking at the new UAE Labour Law and Executive Regulations. This is an exciting time for the UAE, and the new law gives employers plenty of things to think about. During the workshop, we unpacked the new law and supporting regulations, and discussed the key changes and developments that employers should be aware of,” said Rebecca Ford, Partner, Clyde & Co.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce regularly organises training seminars and workshops to raise awareness about important matters and issues impacting the business community in Dubai. These events fall in line with its strategic objectives of creating a favourable business environment and supporting business growth in the emirate.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).