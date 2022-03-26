ABU DHABI - The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security have announced an update of the rules for people entering the UAE through the country's land ports, starting from Tuesday, March 29th.

According to the update, all those coming to the UAE, including the vaccinated and unvaccinated against Covid-19, do not need to conduct a pre-departure PCR test. However, they have undertake the rapid Exponential Deep Examination (EDE) and they won't be allowed entry before the EDE tests appear. All the vehicle occupants have to perform the EDE as a precondition to enter the country.

The two authorities also stressed the need to adhere to the Green Pass protocol upon entering various events, tourist and cultural sites, and other places that require the presentation of Green Pass as a precondition for entry.

The update comes in line with the UAE's strategy to protect public health and safety and ensure returning to normalcy.