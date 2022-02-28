Inspections of businesses soared by 142 per cent last year, to 92,377 from 38,243 in 2020.

Inquiries also increased more than six-fold from 947 in 2020 to 6,442 in 2021, revealed the Industry, Commerce and Tourism Ministry yesterday in its Inspection Directorate Performance Indicator for 2021.Inspections upon request also rose by 36pc, from 3,484 in 2020 to 4,754, while inspection campaigns also dropped slightly from 14,528 in 2020 to 14,521 last year.

“Violations registered increased by 78pc from 35,283 in 2020 to 62,847 last year,” said a ministry statement.“Complaints submitted decreased by 69pc from 865 in 2020 to 269 in 2021 while reconciliation increased by 224pc from 17 in 2020 to 55 in 2021.

“There was also an increase in administrative closure by 13pc from 152 in 2020 to 171 in 2021 while a 29pc increase was registered in cases transferred to other authorities from 45 in 2020 to 58 in 2021.”Violation removal requests jumped by 84pc from 14,610 in 2020 to 26,955 in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).