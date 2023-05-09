The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) launched a three-day awareness campaign on Tuesday, to elevate the level of customer experience effortlessly adopted by ADAFSA, in line with the Abu Dhabi Programme for Effortless Customer Experience.

ADAFSA emphasises that the inspection drive aims to guide and advise food establishments against the most common negative practices without imposing penalties on violators. The ultimate goal is to achieve the highest level of compliance and ensure food safety to maintain consumers' health rather than punishing violators.

The initiative is part of ADAFSA's ongoing commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of consumers by upholding the highest standards of food safety in food establishments. The campaign comprises several activities, such as regular inspections of establishments, evaluating their procedures and processes, and providing guidance and advice to enhance their food safety practices. The campaign encompasses all food establishments operating within the emirate, comprising restaurants, bakeries, shops, food factories, traditional markets, and other similar establishments.

ADAFSA has urged all food establishments to collaborate with inspection teams and implement the advice and guidelines provided on health standards and best practices in the production and handling of food products. The campaign presents an opportunity for establishments to enhance their food safety level, raise awareness about adhering to the required health standards and procedures, and eliminate recurring harmful practices.

The Authority has also encouraged the public to communicate with them and report any violations detected in any food, plant or livestock establishment by calling the toll-free number for the Abu Dhabi government, 800555. ADAFSA's inspectors will handle the complaints and take necessary measures to ensure the delivery of safe and sound food to everyone in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.