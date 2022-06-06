RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) announced that it would start imposing a ban on work under the sun from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for a period of three months. The ban, which will cover all private sector companies and establishments, would come into force on June 15 and will continue until Sept. 15, 2022.



According to a monitoring by Okaz/Saudi Gazette, the number of beneficiaries of the decision on the noon work ban is about 2.74 million male and female workers, mainly in the contracting sector.



This is in line with a decision of Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi that aims to preserve the safety and health of workers in the private sector by banning their work in the open under direct sunlight.



The ministerial decision compels private sector enterprises to provide their workers a healthy and safe work environment and spare them from any risks and harm caused by the effects of exposure to sunlight and heat stress.



The midday work ban decision excludes workers in the oil and gas companies, as well as emergency maintenance workers, provided necessary measures are taken to protect them from the harms of direct sunlight. There is exemption from implementing this decision for a number of governorates in some regions of the Kingdom.



The ministry calls upon employers to organize work hours and implement what is stipulated in this decision, as the ministry strives to provide a work environment that is safe from various occupational hazards.



It urged all to notify about any violation of the work ban decision via the customer service phone number 199911.



Last year, the ministry officials nabbed hundreds of violators of the ministry’s midday work ban decision.



Under article 236 of the Labor Law, those companies and establishments that violate the regulations with regard to midday work ban will be punished with a fine of no less than SR3,000 and not more than SR10,000 for each violation.



The penalties also include shutting down the establishment for a period not exceeding 30 days, or closing it permanently, or imposing both fine and closure of the establishment.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).