The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced on Monday general provisions that will unify the working systems of the federal government and private sectors.

Starting February 2, 2022, employees will get the same types of leaves and have the option to opt for flexible, part-time and temporary work models in both federal government entities and private sectors.

Under the new Federal Decree Law no. 47 of 2021, only limited contracts will be applied in the UAE’s labour market. Employees across the country will also be protected under anti-discrimination provisions that prohibit employers from recruiting on the basis of race, colour, gender, religion, nationality, social origin, or disability.

The new provisions, approved by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, are part of the UAE's largest legislative reforms with 40 new laws that aim to spearhead the country's next five decades.

During a media briefing, Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said the unified general provisions aim to build a flexible and competitive workplace that safeguards employee rights in a balanced manner across the country.

“Through unifying both sectors, we aspire to establish an integrated, sustainable and efficient work environment in the rapidly-changing post-pandemic world.”

Last month, the ministry announced the new UAE labor law with major reforms to increase the flexibility of the private sector in the post-pandemic world. The general provisions bring both the private and public sectors under the same regulations.

