RIYADH — Over 2.4 million notarial operations were carried out in 2022, including 1.8 million powers of attorney (PoAs), announced the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).



“The operations include 190,000 revocations of PoAs, 93,000 re-uses of previous PoAs, and 8,400 declarations,” the MoJ said.



“They also include more than 23,000 e-conveyances of real property, 90,000 digitizations of title deeds, and 40,000 certifications of legal heirs, child custody, wills, and marriages; among others.”



The ministry added that the digital transformation of the notarial sector has improved performance, enhanced efficiency, and spared clients in-person visits.

