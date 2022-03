CAIRO- Omani authorities require foreign travellers aged 18 or older to have received at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses to enter the sultanate, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

The sultanate also cancelled a previous decision that suspended entry from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed Editing by David Goodman ) ((E))