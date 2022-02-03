RIYADH — The expat who posted offensive tweets about Saudi Arabia has been expelled by the company he was working for, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) stated on Thursday.



The MHRSD's clarification on his expulsion came after offensive tweets from a Jordanian expat went viral on social media. His tweets insulted and accused Saudi Arabia, despite holding a prestigious job in one of the private sector companies operating in the Kingdom.



According to Al-Arabiya, MHRSD spokesman Saad Al-Hammad stated that the company in which the Jordanian expatriate was working said that it fired him as soon as it became aware of his offensive tweets.



The spokesman noted that he has traveled to his country on a final exit visa.



The company in which the Jordanian resident was working issued a statement responding to his allegations, pointing out that the expatriate worked in the company for only one day. He was employed in the company’s branch inside the Kingdom on Feb. 1, 2022.



The services of the Jordanian expatriate were terminated, in addition to issuing a final exit and cancelation of his sponsorship (kafala), and he left Saudi Arabia on Feb. 2, 2022, the company confirmed.



The company has also denied the expatriate's allegations in his tweet, saying that he had been employed in the Digital City. It affirmed its respect for all the Kingdom's regulations and laws, in addition to its support for all work directives and orders in Saudi Arabia.



The MHRSD confirmed that it checked the headquarters of the company in which the expatriate worked to ensure the extent of their commitment to implementing the laws and regulations of the Saudi labor system.



"We will not tolerate violators who breach work regulations, whether they are establishments or individuals, and will not condone any legal violations," MHRSD warned.



MHRSD called everyone to report all violations in the labor market, through the ministry's available channels in its social media platforms.