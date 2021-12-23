PHOTO
LONDON: Kuwaiti citizens who have been vaccinated over 9 months ago and have not received a booster dose are banned from travel abroad, the state’s civil aviation authority announced on Thursday.
The new ban will go into effect on Sunday, the authority said in a statement published on its official Twitter account.
Those traveling to Kuwait will need a negative PCR test taken no later than 48 hours before travel, and will be required to home quarantine for 10 days after arrival. A negative PCR test taken 72 hours after landing can end the quarantine.
