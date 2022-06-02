JEDDAH — The Jeddah Mayoralty has announced that it started receiving compensation' requests for removing slums online.



The Mayoralty said that those wishing to make a request could submit it by visiting the Mayoralty’s e-portal without the need for checking or to submit a digital processing.



It is noteworthy that the removal of rubble in all the targeted neighborhoods in Jeddah city will be completed on Nov. 17 of 2022.



The Mayoralty aims to remove 26 neighborhoods with a total area of 18.5 million square meters, in addition to the slums located within the lands of the King Abdulaziz Endowment for Al-Ain Al-Aziziyah, which are 8 neighborhoods with a total area of 13.9 million square meters.



