JEDDAH — The Jeddah Mayoralty, in cooperation with the State Properties General Authority, started receiving requests from owners of properties located in slums and undeveloped neighborhoods that were marked for demolition in the Jeddah city, effective from Sunday.



The digital applications may be submitted through the mayoralty’s online portal, the mayoralty said while noting that there is no need to personally visit the committee’s field headquarters for the purpose of compensation.



The compensation for land and buildings will be given to owners of properties who have valid legal documents. In the event of no valid legal documents, the compensation will be restricted only to the buildings destined for demolition.



Muhammad Al-Baqmi, spokesman of the mayoralty, said that the digital mode of receiving compensation requests aimed at expediting procedures for making payment of compensation to owners of properties.



He said that the documents that must be attached with the compensation request include a copy of the title deed or document; the owner’s data; a copy of the owner’s national identity; a copy of the agent’s national identity; copy of the legal agency; clear photograph of the entire building, if any; copy of the electricity bill, if any; the building’s documentation number; and an aerial photo of the site, if any.